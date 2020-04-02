Riverside County Sheriff Bianco discusses coronavirus affecting the department

News

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held a news conference discussing how the department is being affected by coronavirus.

Earlier today, the department announced that Deputy Terrell Young, a 15-year veteran, died following complications associated with the coronavirus.

Deputy Terrell Young, you are loved and missed by all. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/IrOeHgobYf — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 2, 2020

Deputy Young is the first member of the department to succumb to the virus. He is survived by his wife Marie and their four children.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association have set up a fund to help support Deputy Young’s family.

Visit https://rcdsarelief.firstresponderprocessing.com/ to help.

Sheriff's officials confirmed that 23 other deputies and eight inmates are also infected, though it was unclear how many were at the same facility as the one Young worked at.