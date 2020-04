News

Several earthquakes struck near Anza shortly before 7 p.m., including a preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.

There was an initial 4.9m earthquake, followed by at least seven aftershocks.

No initial reports of damages related to the 4.6 earthquake in Anza. EMD is actively monitoring for any impacts to the area. https://t.co/k4XKoP8eRi — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) April 4, 2020