Desert Healthcare District allocates $350K to buy over 10,000 rapid coronavirus tests

News

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation Board of Directors approved an allocation of $350,000 to purchase rapid coronavirus tests.

According to the DCD, unlike current tests that take 2 to 5 days to produce a result, these new tests would reveal the result in 15 minutes.

The funding will provide 10,606 rapid tests to our local community by the end of next week.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have more on the board's decision and these new tests tonight at 6 p.m.