Retired Indio Police K9 ‘Jager’ dies peacefully in San Diego County

News

The Indio Police Department announced the death of retired K9 "Jager" on Monday.

K9 Jager joined the Indio Police Department in March 2008. The department said he was skilled in narcotics detection, tracking, and apprehension.

"He was a friendly favorite during our K9 demos and enjoyed visiting with all of his shift Officers and Dispatchers," reads a post by the Indio Police Department.

K9 Jager retired in May 2012 with his handler, Officer Larry Hammers. For Officer Hammers, Jager was more than just a partner.

"My four years in the K9 unit were phenomenal, this is a dog that's just amazing, you got to learn to trust your dog and he just he took care of me for the last four years," Hammers said in an interview during their retirement party.

Jager enjoying his retirement cake (May 2012)

Jager joined the Hammers family after retiring, enjoying a nice peaceful ranch life in rural San Diego County.

K9 Jager passed peacefully on April 1, 2020.

"He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Larry and the rest of Jager’s family," writes the Indio Police Department.