Palm Springs city council approves eviction moratorium, in effect until crisis is over

News

With hours cut and jobs lost, many valley renters are uneasy. Palm Springs city council voted unanimously on a moratorium aimed at providing relief for an extended period of time.

The city says residential and commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 are now provided relief until after the crisis is over.

The City Council approved the Moratorium at Thursday night’s Council meeting.

This differs from Governor Gavin Newsom's previous statewide order in effect: that prevents evictions only through May 31st.

The Moratorium allows residential rent deferral under the following circumstances:

The tenant is unable to pay all or a portion of rent due to COVID-19 related reasons.

The tenant notifies the landlord within 15 days after rent is due.

The tenant provides the landlord a reason related to COVID-19 and (if requested) provides documentation.

Commercial rent deferral is allowed under the following circumstances:

The tenant is unable to pay all or a portion of rent due to COVID-19 related reasons.

The tenant notifies the landlord within seven days after rent is due.

The tenant provides the landlord a reason related to COVID-19 and (if requested) provides documentation.

Tenants will have up to 180 days after the COVID-19 emergency is over to pay back deferred rent. The moratorium is effective immediately and will be in place until after the COVID-19 emergency is abated.

To view a copy of the ordinance, visit www.palmspringsca.gov. and click on “Latest News” on the front page of the website.

