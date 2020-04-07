Palm Springs hosting Worker Benefits Webinar on April 9

News

The City of Palm Springs invitest residents impacted by the coronavirus outbreak to join in on a Worker Benefits Virtual Town Hall Webinar this Thursday via Zoom.

The webinar will provide information on worker benefits and resources related to tenant rights, mortgage relief, evictions, unemployment benefits, utility relief, food, and local volunteer resources.

The presentation will be lead by Mayor Geoff Kors. Additional speakers include, Mayor pro tem Christy Holstege, Lesley Trainor, Deputy Director of Workforce Development, County of Riverside, Nathan Cieszynski, Riverside County Fair Housing Council, Jay Virata, Palm Springs Director of Community & Economic Development and employment law attorney, Megan Beaman Jacinto.

To participate in the question and answer session you must register through Zoom. Click here to register.