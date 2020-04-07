Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:29 pm
Published 5:20 pm

Palm Springs implements stricter fines for violating emergency orders

PALM SPRINGS

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready issued a supplementary order imposing stricter fines for those violation state/county/city orders.

  • The fine amounts for the first violation may be up to $5,000
  • Up to $10,000 for the second violation
  • The thirds and any continuing subsequent violations will see a fine of up to $25,000
Read the Palm Springs Supplemental OrderDownload

The citing officer is allowed to use their discretion to determine the amount of the fine after taking account the severity of the violation.

The county's typical fines for those violating emergency orders is usually $1,000 per violation, per day.

Palm Springs has the third most coronavirus cases (57) and most deaths by cities in Riverside County (7), according to the county's count. Only The city of Riverside (96 cases) and Moreno Valley (94) have more cases.

Some of the notable orders issued by the State and Riverside County include;

  • Short-term lodging restrictions
    • The order limits short-term home rentals, hotels and motels to restrict business to coronavirus response only
    • Order is in place until June 19

News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply