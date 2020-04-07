Palm Springs implements stricter fines for violating emergency orders

News

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready issued a supplementary order imposing stricter fines for those violation state/county/city orders.

The fine amounts for the first violation may be up to $5,000

Up to $10,000 for the second violation

The thirds and any continuing subsequent violations will see a fine of up to $25,000

The citing officer is allowed to use their discretion to determine the amount of the fine after taking account the severity of the violation.

The county's typical fines for those violating emergency orders is usually $1,000 per violation, per day.

Palm Springs has the third most coronavirus cases (57) and most deaths by cities in Riverside County (7), according to the county's count. Only The city of Riverside (96 cases) and Moreno Valley (94) have more cases.

Some of the notable orders issued by the State and Riverside County include;

Governor’s stay at home order Closes all non-essential businesses The order is in place until further notice



Residents, including essential workers, must wear a face covering when going out Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes. Order is in place until April 30



No gatherings of any number of people may take place outside of family members residing in the same home. No gathering order does not apply to essential businesses, including healthcare offices, grocery stores or gas stations. Order is in place until April 30



Short-term lodging restrictions The order limits short-term home rentals, hotels and motels to restrict business to coronavirus response only Order is in place until June 19



Golf courses closed Applies to both public and private clubs

