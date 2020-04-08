Local synagogues take Passover services online amid coronavirus concerns

News

Coachella Valley synagogues are turning to online platforms to observe the Passover holiday.

Both Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs and Palm Desert's Temple Sinai have announced Passover Seders will be shown on video meeting platform Zoom as well as Facebook live.

Temple Isaiah is adhering to the city of Palm Springs' shelter-in-place advisory. No services will be held inside the temple, but a virtual Seder was announced with a post reading in part, "Let my people zoom!"

The Rabbi is bringing people together in a virtual forum tonight.

Rabbi Steven Rosenberg explained to News Channel 3. "The way it’s going to work for this virtual Seder is that we go through the Seder on Zoom and Facebook live and people will be having their individual meals but we will be together as a community.”

"Rabbi Rosenberg and Dr Sarah Sela are working overtime to make this special!" read the post on the Temple Isaiah Facebook page. "Grab the Matzah , Gefilte Fish , and Wine and let's celebrate together ! Don't forget to set the place setting for Elijah! And don't drink his wine, at least till the end!"

Temple Sinai in Palm Desert is streaming services. Tonight, there is a candle lighting at 6:54 p.m. Click here for their streaming page.

Many local religious communities in the valley are trying to bring people together spiritually in a time when we are all advised to stay apart. "These last couple of months have been really challenging, especially for all houses of worship because we all have had to close our doors." Rabbi Rosenberg said. "Which is really not in our nature regardless if you are Jewish, Christian, or Muslim. A part of who we are is going back to what Isaiah wrote, 'my house should be a house for all people.'"