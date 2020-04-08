Rain Arrives in a Big Way

News

After waiting for the rain to return, it finally did with significant results here in the Valley:

In addition to those numbers, areas in the pass received more than 2" of rain, and in the San Bernardino mountains, Lytle Creek took in over 7" of rain. Snow reached 14" at Green Valley Lake, 4" at Big Bear, and 3" at Wrightwood, with approximately 6" at the top of the Tram on Mt. San Jacinto.

Slow moving low pressure will keep us under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. with more rain expected into Thursday before drying up on Friday.

More rainfall in the Valley could easily get us over the 1" mark for the storm total.



While snow will continue falling in the elevations above 5,000 feet through Friday morning.

After Friday, we'll dry out and warm up to near seasonal levels.

