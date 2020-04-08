Rain causes roof leaks at Well in the Desert

News

Staff at Well in the Desert, a local nonprofit that provides shelter, food, and clothing for those in need, had to put up a tent after the recent rain caused some leaks in their building.

Water came in through the shower area and the office.

A generous benefactor donated a tent so the organization could continue to offer those services to those most in need.

Well in the Desert is asking for the community's assistance. They are asking for donations of toiletries, food, and they are in need of housing for homeless clients.

Call (760) 656-8905 or visit https://www.wellinthedesert.org/take-action to help.