Desert AIDS Project CEO tests positive for coronavirus

Desert AIDS Project CEO David Brinkman shared that he tested positive for coronavirus.

According to an interview with Daniel Vaillancourt on the Desert AIDS Project website, Brinkman learned his results on March 29.

He says he decided to get tested after experiencing a cough and fatigue. Brinkman is recovering while self-quarantined at home.

Brinkman shared his diagnosis in hopes to draw attention to both coronavirus and the work the DAP is doing to test and treat patients who have contracted the virus.

DAP opened a coronavirus triage clinic that helps serve approximately 20 clients per day.

This week, DAP announced the addition of drive-through testing for people who qualify to be evaluated and swabbed for coronavirus in their vehicles.

Telephone screening is required before coming to get tested at DAP. Call the DAP's coronavirus hotline at (760) 992-0407.

Brinkman says those without insurance coverage are never turned away.

Reminder, Riverside County health officials ordered residents to wear a face covering when going out.

Health officials advise people to stay at home and only go out when absolutely necessary and stay six feet apart from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water often as well.