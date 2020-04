News

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting near the area of First Street and Mesquite Avenue Thursday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:50 p.m.

We reached out to Desert Hot Springs Police, who did confirm, they are working a shooting in the area but are working to provide more information.

