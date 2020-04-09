Riverside County creates app to report coronavirus order violations

News

The County of Riverside launched RivCoMobile, an app that allows residents to anonymously report violations of state and county public health orders issued to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Violations of public health orders can include the operation of nonessential businesses, unauthorized gatherings, and failure by essential businesses to comply with health orders such as facial coverings and social distancing for staff or patrons.

Users will have to specify the address and type of violation in the report. The feature also includes the option to attach a photo.

"Unfortunately, we've received numerous reports of violations throughout the County. This data will allow us to map areas of noncompliance, where we anticipate there will be associated outbreaks of COVID-19 and a corresponding need for resources," said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside University Health System.

RivCoMobile is available on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

Anonymous violation reports can also be made at https://countyofriverside.maps.arcgis.com/apps/GeoForm/index.html?appid=9ff4d7348e3144a2a5cb6a4687a1d4b9