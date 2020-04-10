Coronavirus in California: Watch Governor Newsom’s update live at noon

News

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering a briefing on the state's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and prepare for a surge in patients.

You can watch it live here starting at noon.

Earlier today, the Governor's office confirmed that state residents depending on state unemployment benefits would soon see the additional funding through the federal CARES act.

A record number of unemployment cases are being filed every week, state officials confirm.

“Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time,” said Governor Newsom in a statement.

Read more: Extra $600 unemployment starts this week for some

For more information on how to apply for unemployment insurance benefits and what claimants need to know about these new $600 additional payments, visit the EDD website.