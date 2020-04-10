Eight4Nine starts ‘Good Deeds Friday’; delivers lunches to valley’s urgent-care centers

News

Staff at Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge in Palm Springs spent the day preparing and delivering lunches to all of the urgent care facilities in the Coachella Valley.

"Today, Good Friday we are beginning a program that we're affectionately calling 'Good Deeds Friday,'" said Willie Rhine, Co-Owner of Eight4Nine.

Rhine said the idea came when two of their clients, Art Williams and his partner Gene Leone, called the restaurant and asked what they could do to them help someone else.

"We came up with the plan to provide box lunches all of the care facilities in the entire valley," Rhine said.

Rhine also decided it would be nice to help out the Desert AIDS Project, as it is the host of a coronavirus triage clinic.

"It's amazing to see the community support us. All of our staff members, our nurses, our medical assistants, everyone here on the front lines, is very very appreciative of the community support we've been given," said Dr. Christopher Foltz, an infectious disease physician at DAP.

The Desert AIDS Project is also accepting donation of personal protective equipment. This includes:

Unused Gowns

Gloves

Goggles

Masks and Hand Sewn Masks

Shoe Covers

If you are able to help, reach out to DAP directly at (760) 342-4197 or visit https://www.desertaidsproject.org/urgent-help-our-medical-team-get-the-supplies-they-need/

Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge will continue the delivery service every Friday until the pandemic is over.

Celebrating #NeighborhoodHeroes

While the coronavirus crisis is keeping us apart, we know the Coachella Valley community is still coming together to help each other.

We are looking for those who are lending a hand during this uncertain time. Do you know of any everyday people who are going out of their way to help others? Have you seen someone find creative solutions to the new challenges we all face?

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes. Tell us about them here. Enter HERE or email SHARE@kesq.com. If you see good happening on social media, share it with us, and tag it #neighborhoodheroes for us to see.

We are all in this together. Help us showcase the good that's happening right here in the Coachella Valley.