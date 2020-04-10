Riverside County coronavirus cases reach 1,350, deaths jump to 39, recoveries to 156
Riverside County coronavirus cases reported 70 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths, and 31 recoveries since 4/9/2020.
The total number of cases is now 1,350. The total deaths has reached 39 with 156 patients recovered.
Riverside continues to report the most cases in the county with 211 followed by Moreno Valley at 129 cases.
Palm Springs has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 62 and the most deaths in Riverside County with 8.
Cases in each Coachella Valley city (As of 4/10/2020)
- Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 62
Deaths:8
- Indio
Confirmed Cases: 61
Deaths: 2
- Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 51
Deaths: 2
- Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 0
- Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 39
Deaths: 1
- La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 28
Deaths: 0
- Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 18
Deaths:3
- Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 13
Deaths: 0
- Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 9
Deaths: 0
- Community of Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
- Community of Oasis
Confirmed Cases:3
Deaths: 0
- Community of Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
- Community of Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
- Community of Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
- Community of Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 1
Deaths: 0
Cases by Age Range
- 0 to 4: 5 cases
- 5 to 17: 17 cases
- 18 to 39: 342 cases
- 40 to 64: 570 cases
- 65 to 79: 197 cases
- 80+: 82 cases
Riverside University Health System's models show that the number of cases throughout the area is expected to rise exponentially in the next two weeks.
The latest projections by county health officials show that the county would reach 10,000 cases by April 22. ICU beds are projected to reach capacity by April 14 with all regular beds set to follow suit by April 23.
In order to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered everyone to wear a face-covering when leaving home, including essential workers.
Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.
This order runs through April 30.
You can read Dr. Kaiser's full order here.
Health officials also advise people to stay at home, only go out when absolutely necessary and stay six feet apart from others.
Wash your hands with soap and water often as well.
If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
