Riverside County officials providing live coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.

Healthcare and Riverside County officials are holding a briefing today at 2:30 p.m. to provide the latest update on the local response to the coronavirus outbreak.

We will livestream the briefing here in this article and at KESQ.com/Livestream-Events at 2:30 p.m.

Officials will discuss things like testing, preparing for an anticipated surge of patients, as well as late property tax penalty waivers for those who qualify.

Expected speakers include Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor, Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System-Public Health, Bruce Barton, director of County of Riverside Emergency Management Department, Dr. Mesisca of Riverside University Health System-Medical System, and Matt Jennings, Assistant Treasurer-Tax Collector