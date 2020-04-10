Watch live: Coronavirus task force update

News

President Trump and the coronavirus task force are holding a briefing detailing the latest updates on the federal response to the outbreak.

Today's briefing is expected at 10:00 a.m. Pacific. Watch it live here when it starts:

The CDC is now recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

