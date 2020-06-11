‘It must be acknowledged’: Palm Springs seeks to reconcile racist past

News

Palm Springs city council Thursday night called for a reconciliation of its past, saying the city must acknowledge and address historical racist policies, and work to end ongoing discrimination.

"The city has had racist policies that impact the community to this day," said Christy Holstege, the city's mayor pro tem.

"It is long past time," said Council Member Lisa Middleton.

The council said the impacts of some of their decades-old policies still linger today – particularly reminiscent effects of the city's prior segregation.

"Section 14, now considered our booming downtown, was once home to black and brown residents," said Council Member Grace Garner. "When the land became desirable to the city, the residents were forced out of their homes and their homes were burned."

"Those families still live in certain neighborhoods, like Council Member Garner said, to this day – and we have to talk about it," Holstege said.

"That was five decades ago, and there's still been no official apology from the city," Mayor Geoff Kors pointed out.

This week, Holstege published a letter referring to "a long history of racist city policies and policing" in Palm Springs and the valley.

The Palm Springs Police Officers' Association slammed her with their response, writing they will not "stand idly while those city leaders vilify our officers and our department."

The association's president told News Channel 3 racism isn't currently an issue the police department needs to address.

But the council said racism in the city still occurs.

"I have sat in on several community meetings where black members have shared experiences of police discrimination and harassment with our police officers," Garner said.

"We need to hear each other in a way that not only lets us talk about these issues, but actually make some systemic changes that are needed to address the long term," Kors said.

City council is now working on putting together community engagement forums and listening sessions to take a hard look at its past, as well as drafting an apology for past action.

