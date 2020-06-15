Application window open for county rent assistance program

News

The application window for Riverside County residents seeking assistance paying their rent opened today, and nonprofits selected by the Board of Supervisors are prepared to provide funds for up to 10,000 families impacted by the coronavirus public health shutdowns.

"Riverside County ... is now severely impacted by the near collapse of the region's tourism and entertainment economy," Supervisor Manuel Perez said. "The ability of our region to come together like this and keep people in their houses reflects the values and spirit that remain so strong here despite our challenges.''

The board on June 2 approved the Rental Relief Fund using $33 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security -- CARES -- Act money available for distribution to qualifying renters and landlords.

Under the program, renters can apply for up to three months of financial aid -- with no repayment requirements -- or receive a maximum cash infusion of $3,500, whichever is less.

The coverage period is retroactive to June 1 and continues to Nov. 30.

The Palm Desert-based nonprofit Lift to Rise and Riverside-based United Way of the Inland Valleys are administrators of the program.

"We are grateful to be trusted as stewards of vital resources and eager to continue our work to ensure that Riverside County residents affected by COVID-19 and its subsequent economic impact have the support they need to lead healthy and stable lives," United Way of the Inland Valleys President Lisa Wright said.

The initial application window runs through June 25. The next one will be announced soon, according to the county.

Eligibility is limited to renters in Riverside County with a current lease agreement who are either individuals or families earning 80% or below

of the area's median income, or who can document a loss of income due to COVID- 19 economic impacts, leaving them unable to make their rent,'' according to an Executive Office statement.

Qualifying applicants will be randomly selected, and officials said those who are not chosen in any one round of distributions over the next five

months will be welcome to re-apply.

Payments will be issued directly to landlords.

More information is available via the county's 211 call center, or by visiting www.UnitedLift.org.