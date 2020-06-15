Augustine Casino in Coachella reopens

News

Augustine Casino in Coachella is officially back open.

Augustine was the last local casino to stay closed. It was also the first local casino to close its doors back in March.

That all changed on Monday when the casino reopened its doors to the public for the first time in three months. Casino officials announced several new modifications as well including:

All guests will have their temperature taken using a non-touch laser forehead thermometer. Anyone displaying a temperature over 100.0°F will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Guests confirmed to have a temperature over 100.0°F and displaying additional COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed entry to the property

All guests and team members must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while inside the casino

Smoking is temporarily not allowed inside the casino. Please enjoy your cigarettes and vape pens outside at the designated smoking areas

Food may not be consumed on the slot floor. Please enjoy your Menyikish Grill menu items to go or inside the dining room of Café 54

Please practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other people. Floor markers have been placed where lines tend to form

Frequent hand washing with soap is vital. Please wash your hands thoroughly or use the provided hand sanitizer when soap is not available

Please stay home if you don’t feel well. Alert a public safety officer if you notice a guest with known COVID-19 symptoms

The casino changed its hours of operational as well. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Officials also removed table games, replacing it with more slots.