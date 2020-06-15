Casino Morongo employees sound alarm on virus cases, prevention measures: ‘We’re still scared’

News

More casino employees are speaking out, saying there isn't enough being done to keep them safe from coronavirus, and more of their co-workers have tested positive than the casino has let on.

Among the coronavirus precautions implemented at Casino Morongo last month were social distancing measures, a face mask requirement, and a temperature check at the door.

But employees said those measures are mostly for show – and they're being left at risk. They described what they call a terrifying work environment on the gambling floor amid a pandemic.

"More of our employees, our co-workers, are coming out positive and we're not being told anything," one employee said, who didn't want to use her name.

"It's crazy in there, there's so many people coming in," another employee said. "It's crowded, people are shoulder to shoulder.

They said they're concerned about contracting the virus and bringing it home to their families – a fear that has already come true for one of the women.

"I had to get hydroxychloroquine, zinc, a z-pack, my oxygen was low," she said.

She tested positive and was hospitalized back in March. While she can't say for sure she contracted the virus at work, she said she wasn't permitted to take any precautions against coronavirus at the time.

"I was scared and I asked if I could wear a mask and gloves before they were closed," she said. "They told me no. They said that it just wasn't possible; we couldn't wear anything to protect ourselves."

They said the transmission prevention efforts that have been implemented aren't always in place, thus reducing their effectiveness – for instance: disabling every other slot machine.

"It's to appear that they're doing some type of social distancing, but when it gets busier on weekends, more machines go in play – because they want obviously the more clientele, the more guests coming in."

Three weeks ago, News Channel 3 spoke with a former Casino Morongo employee who quit her job, saying she didn't feel safe: "No job or no amount of money is worth my life."

Last week, Casino Morongo released a statement that said one employee tested positive. They said the person didn't have any symptoms and had no contact with any of the guests, though 11 employees who had contact were sent home for evaluation.

But employees are concerned that more of their co-workers have tested positive than that.

"We knew more employees were tested positive because we know them, we work with them," one casino worker said.

"It's actually a lot worse," said another. "These people that they're saying don't have any contact with the guests – they actually come in contact with a lot of guests."

The employees said they're upset they're being lied to, and the casino isn't being forthcoming with information.

A casino spokesperson wouldn't give an updated number of positive cases among employees Monday night.

In a statement, he wrote that more than a dozen safety measures remain in place. He also said the casino is receiving positive responses from guests for having those measures in place.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.