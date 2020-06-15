Homeowners living in Four Seasons community in Palm Springs complain about gunfire, speeding, and fireworks in the area

Crime

Some homeowners living on the north end of Sunrise Way in Palm Springs are complaining about drivers speeding in the area, people firing guns in the wash area nearby, and others launching illegal fireworks in the area.

They tell News Channel 3 the activities have been happening in the area around the Four Seasons community since 2018.

The homeowners also say they've contacted city officials with their complaints and concerns but say the issues are not being adequately addressed.

