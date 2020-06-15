Palm Springs cancels 4th of July fireworks show due to coronavirus
The City of Palm Springs announced that the Fourth of July fireworks show will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show is one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the Coachella Valley, attracting hundreds to Palm Springs Stadium for the annual baseball game & firework show.
City officials cited state regulations related to coronavirus mitigation and a desire to "flatten the curve and keep residents and visitors safe."
"Due to the fact that the state of California is prohibiting large gatherings there will be no fireworks this year," said Cynthia Alvarado- Crawford, director of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation. "We thank our Palm Springs residents for their understanding.''
Comments