Rollover crash slows eastbound traffic on I-10 near Cabazon Outlets
The California Highway Patrol has shut down three eastbound lanes along Interstate 10 west of Morongo Trail Monday afternoon.
CHP officers at the scene confirmed the solo occupant was transported to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.
There is very little information available on the crash at this time, but there is one vehicle on its roof.
Traffic is moving slowly in the area
