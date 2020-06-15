Veteran housing project in Cathedral City receives $5.5 million grant

News

The developers of a veteran housing project set to be built on the corner of Landau Boulevard and Vega Road in Cathedral City received a $5.5 million Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Aerial of Project Site (Courtesy of Cathedral City)

The project is planned to have 60 one and two-bedroom units and an approximate 3,000 square foot community center with outdoor recreation. Construction could break ground by the end of the year, according to Mayor John Aguilar.

"This is so important to our veterans as they deserve a quality place to live that meets their needs and keeps them from the brink of homelessness. The stylish community will afford them a variety of services and activities that all of us can be proud to support," Aguilar said.

Conceptual Landscape Plan (Courtesy of Cathedral City)

The construction start date will be dependent on whether an application for $10 million to the Tax Allocation Committee passes in August. The application will be submitted by July 1. The city and developers will receive word if the application is successful by August and the credits will be awarded in October.

According to Cathedral City officials, the city has contributed $2,156,160 (land valued at $1,156,160 and $1,000,000 grant) since the initial planning of the project. This is in addition to a $1.5 million soft loan through Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s office as well as $1,500,000 in Neighborhood Stabilization Program Funds from Riverside County.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.