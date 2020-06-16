Amazon truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Springs

News

Palm Springs police and firefighters are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of E. Palm Canyon and Escoba Drive Tuesday afternoon.

A short video posted by the Palm Springs Fire Department shows an Amazon truck stopped on the side of the road and another white vehicle that went off the roadway down a small hill. Firefighters are seen treating one of the patients.

ALERT- PSFD units are onscene of a traffic collision East Palm Canyon and Escoba, 2 patients at this time pic.twitter.com/eMKjjX6fsM — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) June 16, 2020

A spokesperson for the Palm Springs Fire Department confirmed that two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash slowed traffic down passing the bridge heading downtown for over an hour. All lanes were back open by 3:45 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.