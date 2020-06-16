Valley police & activists react to President Trump’s executive police reform

News

As valley law enforcement reacts to Tuesday's executive order from the president, some are saying the actions President Trump took mirror policies they've already enacted.

Some valley activists say the measures are a good start, while others are pushing for more.

One of the president's key points was limiting police use of the carotid restraint, often called a chokehold or stranglehold.

Valley police agencies have already suspended it – and Governor Newsom called for police training programs to stop teaching it at the start of this month.

The president also incentivized local departments to bring on experts in mental health, addiction and homelessness – something that's also already been enacted in valley police departments.

"The city of Palm Springs took it upon themselves to contract with behavioral health specialists that work for the county, who deal with the homeless, the specialists who go out there and deal with drug addiction," said Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes. "It's a good start . It's a necessary lift off of the law enforcement officer that's expected to respond to everything."

"To have a clinical therapist from the county of Riverside from the Department of Social Services dedicated to helping the needy onsite in the field is a great asset," said Indio Police Public Information Officer Ben Guitron.

"I appreciate what (the president) is doing," said Areli Galvez, who works with Young Justice Advocates of the Desert, a group that has been protesting for police reform over the last few weeks. "It shows that he does see an issue with everything that's going on."

Galvez said the president's reform measures are a good start: "Just a good first little baby step. Everything starts off little – you start with crawling, then you go to walking."

Not everyone agrees though.

"No, I really don't feel like its a good start," said Nina Smith, who has organized protest after protest across the valley. "He could have done something way better with his power."

Smith said while she's glad change is starting to take shape, the main issue of racism hasn't yet been addressed.

"You wouldn't have a person being beat or knelt on or put in a chokehold unless the person doing that action is racist," Smith said.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.

