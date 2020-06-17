World Gym in Desert Hot Springs going out of business

News

News Channel 3 has learned that the owners of World Gym in Desert Hot Springs are filing for bankruptcy.

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic is leading the owners of the gym to file for bankruptcy.

A number of independent gyms and corporate-owned chain gyms are struggling financially, with some announcing gym closures recently as a result of the economic downturn.

Today News Channel 3 will look to comment from the owners of World Gym in Desert Hot Springs to find out more about the plans for closing, along with how gym members and the surrounding community will be impacted.

