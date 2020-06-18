Vigil & march honoring local activist to be held Friday in Coachella

News

Jose Mario Lazcano died last week at the age of 70 following a battle with cancer.

Lazcano was a longtime activist for immigration rights. He helped thousands of hard-working people become U.S. citizens and legal residents over the years out of his own home in Coachella. Many remarked how Lazcano would help people no matter how much money they might've had.

Mario Lazcano

"I believe that a person’s life has no value if it is not in the service of others, one’s value as a human being is in direct relationship to what one gives to others," Lazcano told the Coachella Valley Farm Workers.

Lazcano was also highly regarded as a community leader in the east valley, where he called home since 1984.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez noted Lazcano's efforts for social change in their city and the valley.

On Thursday, State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia adjoured the Assembly session in his memory.

"We will miss you, Mario, but we will continue to keep your tremendous legacy alive by working to keep families together and ensuring the American promise of justice for all," Garcia said during Thursday's meeting.

Comite Latino, a group Lazcano led for many years, is hosting a vigil and immigration dignity walk Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Veteran's Park in Coachella. The public is invited to attend.

Lazcano's family also started a GoFundMe page, click here to contribute.