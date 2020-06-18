With mandatory face masks ordered statewide, people find function & fashion

News

With Gov. Gavin Newsom's mandatory face mask order now in place statewide for most indoor settings and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible, covering your face has become both a way to prevent virus transmission and make a fashion statement.

"You don't know where people are coming from; you don't know who they've been exposed to," said Mark Van Laanen, owner of On The Mark, a gourmet market in downtown Palm Springs.

A city requirement there, stores must post notices asking customers to wear masks.

Van Laanen comes in contact with dozens of customers each day, and said he supports the governor's statewide face mask requirement.

"It's kind of a hassle because we have to wear it all day – most people, it's on and off," Van Laanen said. "But if it's for the protection of both our customers and my employees, you gotta do what you gotta do."

Around downtown Palm Springs Thursday afternoon, it was mix of people wearing or not wearing face masks.

"I feel like it's just a respect thing," said Brenna Scott, visiting Palm Springs. "I have respect for you to wear a mask, and I would expect for you to do the same thing for me – so it makes me feel more comfortable with everyone having one."

And with the masks expected to remain required for the foreseeable future, it's becoming about more than just function – people are starting to make fashion statements too.

"I like the colors and the detail – it looks so nice," said Lilyana Lohman, a young girl outfitted in a pink unicorn mask, adding she also likes how the mask keeps her safe.

"I'm wearing pink – that's my favorite color," Maddie Wheatley said.

"I don't mind – I think they're so cute," Alyssa Porter said. "There's so many different patterns."

But despite the fashion forward statements, not everyone is in favor.

"I hate it," Kenzie Zimmer said. "It's hard for me to breathe at times and it starts my anxiety going."

Even still, Zimmer was out wearing a mask.

"(The virus) is not something that's just going to go away in one day," Zimmer said. "We're going to have to keep a mask until there's a vaccine -- and that's just how it is."

The state did not explain how the mandatory mask order would be enforced or mention any possible penalties, but certain cities here in the valley have imposed enforceable fines.

