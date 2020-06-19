Indio leads valley cities in number of unemployed, new data shows

News

The latest labor force data for Riverside County reveals the unemployment numbers for Coachella Valley cities and towns.

Indio leads the Coachella Valley area with 8,100 people in the labor force who were without a job in May of this year.

Desert Hot Springs has the highest unemployment rate, at 23.5% for that time period.

Part of the full county data is below. You can find more here.

Monthly Labor Force Data for Cities and Census Designated Places (CDP)

May 2020 - Preliminary - Data Not Seasonally Adjusted

Source: Employment Development Department, State of California

Labor Force Employment Unemployment Number Unemployment Rate Riverside County 1,089,100 917,200 171,900 15.8% Bermuda Dunes 3,400 2,900 500 14.2% Cathedral City 27,700 22,000 5,700 20.5% Coachella 20,200 15,700 4,600 22,6% Desert Hot Springs 12,500 9,500 2,900 23.5% Indian Wells 1,800 1,500 200 13.4% Indio 41,900 33,800 8,100 19.4% La Quinta 19,400 15,900 3,500 17.8% Mecca 3,2000 2,600 500 17.0% Palm Desert 25,500 20,700 4,800 19.0% Palm Springs 23,400 19,200 4,200 18.0% Rancho Mirage 6,100 5,400 700 12.3% Thousand Palms 2,800 2,500 300 11.3%

The numbers reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic closures throughout our area.

Coachella Valley's unemployment rate reached double digits in April. According to data from the Employment Development Department, the unemployment rate in Riverside County rose from 5.2 percent in March to 15.3 percent for April.

Analysis done by a team of eight local economists as part of the Southern California Association of Governments estimates Riverside County will lose about 130,000 jobs by the end of the year.