Indio leads valley cities in number of unemployed, new data shows
The latest labor force data for Riverside County reveals the unemployment numbers for Coachella Valley cities and towns.
Indio leads the Coachella Valley area with 8,100 people in the labor force who were without a job in May of this year.
Desert Hot Springs has the highest unemployment rate, at 23.5% for that time period.
Part of the full county data is below. You can find more here.
Monthly Labor Force Data for Cities and Census Designated Places (CDP)
|May 2020 - Preliminary - Data Not Seasonally Adjusted
Source: Employment Development Department, State of California
|Labor Force
|Employment
|Unemployment Number
|Unemployment Rate
|Riverside County
|1,089,100
|917,200
|171,900
|15.8%
|Bermuda Dunes
|3,400
|2,900
|500
|14.2%
|Cathedral City
|27,700
|22,000
|5,700
|20.5%
|Coachella
|20,200
|15,700
|4,600
|22,6%
|Desert Hot Springs
|12,500
|9,500
|2,900
|23.5%
|Indian Wells
|1,800
|1,500
|200
|13.4%
|Indio
|41,900
|33,800
|8,100
|19.4%
|La Quinta
|19,400
|15,900
|3,500
|17.8%
|Mecca
|3,2000
|2,600
|500
|17.0%
|Palm Desert
|25,500
|20,700
|4,800
|19.0%
|Palm Springs
|23,400
|19,200
|4,200
|18.0%
|Rancho Mirage
|6,100
|5,400
|700
|12.3%
|Thousand Palms
|2,800
|2,500
|300
|11.3%
The numbers reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic closures throughout our area.
Coachella Valley's unemployment rate reached double digits in April. According to data from the Employment Development Department, the unemployment rate in Riverside County rose from 5.2 percent in March to 15.3 percent for April.
Analysis done by a team of eight local economists as part of the Southern California Association of Governments estimates Riverside County will lose about 130,000 jobs by the end of the year.
Comments