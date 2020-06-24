Disneyland Resort reopening delayed

News

Disneyland officials today scrubbed its planned July 17 reopening of the Anaheim theme park, citing a delay in the release of state guidelines and the time it will take to bring all of its employees back to work.

The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," Disneyland said in a statement.

KABC reports that last week, Disneyland employee unions asked state officials to delay the park's July reopening out of concerns for health and safety.

A new opening date was not immediately announced. The Downtown Disney district will still reopen on July 9, according to KABC.