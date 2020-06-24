Dringk closing until further notice due to ‘hate’ on guests and staff
The owner of Dringk announced that the bar and eatery will be closing until further notice due to hate staff, guests, and family have received since reopening.
"Since opening, the hate on our guests, staff, and family has come to a point where we have made the decision to close until further notice. Until which time we can safely open without threats to the wonderful people and staff that love Dringk," writes Kurt G., owner of the bar.
Kurt G. says the bar will reopen when they are able to do so "to the wonderful people and staff that love Dringk."
A to-go service featuring food from Dringk's regular menu will be announced shortly, according to the owner.
Dringk is located on the River in Rancho Mirage. The bar officially reopened on June 12, however, they had been providing food for pickup while in the three months it had been closed to the public.
Details: Restaurant owners are changing their business models
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Full Statement:
Dringk. A fun place with great pizza’s and burgers and most of all the best weekend nights!
As the owner of Dringk I would like to address the hate towards my family and patrons that has risen. Social distancing and safety has been a great priority for Dringk. We have changed the entire layout and followed all guidelines during food service. Our very late weekend nights have been run at 1/2 capacity and while we have had notices to wear masks it is hard for everyone. We get that and wish everyone could come in and be free but sadly that is not the case. The divide in society to wear or not wear is huge.
Dringk is very well known for a fun place where you leave everything at the big yellow doors and enjoy people of all walks of life. Our goal is to bring people together and to reduce the segregation and hate.
Since opening, the hate on our guests, staff and family has come to a point where we have made the decision to close until further notice. Until which time we can safely open without threats to the wonderful people and staff that love Dringk. The brand of Dringk is about love and belonging to a wonderful community. No one should get hate from trying to survive or make sense of these times.
We understand this is disheartening for the supporters of Dringk. However, being popular ain’t easy! 😉 So we will see y’all on the flip side or Walmart or Home Depot.
Kurt G. Owner
Comments