Dringk closing until further notice due to ‘hate’ on guests and staff

The owner of Dringk announced that the bar and eatery will be closing until further notice due to hate staff, guests, and family have received since reopening.

"Since opening, the hate on our guests, staff, and family has come to a point where we have made the decision to close until further notice. Until which time we can safely open without threats to the wonderful people and staff that love Dringk," writes Kurt G., owner of the bar.

Kurt G. says the bar will reopen when they are able to do so "to the wonderful people and staff that love Dringk."

A to-go service featuring food from Dringk's regular menu will be announced shortly, according to the owner.

Dringk is located on the River in Rancho Mirage. The bar officially reopened on June 12, however, they had been providing food for pickup while in the three months it had been closed to the public.

