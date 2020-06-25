Desert AIDS Project providing free COVID-19 antibody testing today

News

The Desert AIDS Project is providing no-charge asymptomatic COVID-19 antibody testing and educational materials to the public today during the FIND Free Mobile Market Community Food Distribution at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center in Palm Springs.

The testing will be conducted from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. An appointment is not required.

DAP is committed to offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing to our community, especially people facing financial challenges during this time. The team will also be able to talk to anyone about our One Call program. This service helps people into insurance enrollment and healthcare services by making just one phone call to DAP at (760) 992-0426.

Free HIV and HCV testing will also be available from DAP staff during the event as well.

If you aren't unable to attend, you are encouraged to call DAP's COVID-19 Triage Clinic hotline to schedule a test by calling (760) 992-0407.

The FIND Food Bank distributes food at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. DAP typically provides HIV and HCV testing at this venue, and regularly partners with FIND for the health of the community.

For more information, visit the DAP website here.