Live at Noon – Gov. Newsom coronavirus update

News

Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a news conference to discuss the latest update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch live starting at Noon on News Channel 3 and KESQ.com.

Watch live below:

Today, Gov. Newsom issued a proclamation of a budget emergency to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.

The proclamation clears the way for the legislature to pass legislation allowing the state to draw from the state’s rainy day fund to help California continue to meet the COVID-19 crisis, which has triggered a global economic crisis and a $54.3 billion state budget deficit.