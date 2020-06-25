‘Suspicious item’ investigation underway at Indio apartment complex

News

An apartment complex in Indio is surrounded by law enforcement after a report of a "suspicious item" Thursday evening.

Riverside County Sheriff's and Indio Police officers are the Monte Azul Apartments on Dr. Carreon near Monroe Street.

According to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department, the Riverside County Sheriff's Hazardous Device Team was called in to help review and assist Indio Police with the suspicious item.

