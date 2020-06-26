Man detained, hospitalized after police standoff at Indio apartments

News

A tense police investigation and standoff at an apartment complex in Indio ended peacefully Thursday night with a man being detained and hospitalized for evaluation.

Residents at the Monte Azul Apartment Homes on Dr. Carreon Blvd called police when they smelled something suspicious coming from one of the units.

A Sheriff's Dept. hazardous device team and Indio Police Dept. responded at about 3 p.m. Thursday, but no one would answer the door of the apartment.

Police were not able to make contact, using flash bangs and loud horns to try to get the man who lives there out.

After a 5-hour standoff, police broke through the door and found the man in the bathroom of the apartment. Police said the apartment had been vandalized.

No explosives were fond in the home.

The man was detained and hospitalized for evaluation, though he was not immediately charged with any crime.

