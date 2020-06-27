Three men arrested for murder of missing couple Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso

News

Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced three arrests for the murders of Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso, who have been missing since 2017. The three men were arrested for murder on Saturday, June 27th.

Riverside Sheriff’s Department-Central Homicide Unit have arrested Manuel Rios, age 28 of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, age 32 of Indio, and Jesus Ruiz Jr., age 41 Stockton, for Murder.

All three suspects have been booked into Riverside County Jails. The investigation is still on going and the Sheriff's Department encourages the public to call the tip line with any helpful leads. Investigators are not releasing any more information at this time.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION: Jonathan was reported missing on May, 12, 2017. Palm Desert Police Department received a report of a missing male adult later identified as 28-year-old, Palm Desert resident, Jonathan Reynoso. Reynoso was last seen on May 10, 2017, at his residence located within the city of Palm Desert. Reynoso is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

During this time the Palm Desert Police Department began working alongside the Indio Police Department who were attempting to locate the whereabouts of Reynoso’s girlfriend identified as 26-year-old Indio resident, Audrey Moran. Moran was also reported missing on May 12, 2017. Moran is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs 121 pounds.

On May 12, 2017, at approximately 9:00 am, a vehicle that was being driven by Audrey Moran was located alongside the westbound Interstate 10 freeway west of Oak Valley Parkway, within the city of Beaumont. The vehicle is a gray 2010 GMC Terrain bearing California license number 6MIG265. Anyone with information that may have seen any suspicious activity around this vehicle on or about May 12, 2017, is encouraged to call the tip-line.

Based upon jurisdictional considerations, and the benefits of funneling all new information through a single source, the Riverside Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation of both missing people. Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, no further information is available. We are encouraging the public with any helpful information in regards to the whereabouts of Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso to call the missing persons tip-line at (760)-393-3544.

