14 Palm Springs Police officers quarantined for coronavirus

News

Sunday afternoon at 12:30 the Palm Springs Police department posted an announcement on Instagram indicating 14 officers are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, or for being exposed to someone who has tested positive.

The post reads in part:

"14 Palm Springs police officers are currently quarantined at home due to an exposure and/or testing positive for COVID-19.

Though being a police officer is a dangerous job in itself, this is another example of how your Palm Springs police officers are willing to risk their lives to protect the residents and business owners of Palm Springs."

This Police Department did not provide further details on the cases in the post.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.

We will keep you updated on-air and here online at KESQ.com.