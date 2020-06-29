Investigation continues after three suspects charged with murder in deaths of Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso

News

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department say their investigation continues, after announcing the arrest of three suspects, who are now facing murder charges, in connection with the deaths of Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso.

The valley couple was first reported missing on May 10th, 2017.

After leaving work in Bermuda Dunes, Audrey was planning to pick up Jonathan at an unknown location between Bermuda Dunes and Imperial County.

That was the last night family members heard from the couple.

