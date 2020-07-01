Evacuations underway after a gas line rupture in Coachella

News

Firefighters are at the scene of a ruptured gas line in the city of Coachella Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the ruptured line is producing flames up against a masonry commercial structure.

The leak remains confined to the meter with no threat to the structure, Cal Fire confirmed.

SoCalGas crews will need to dig the line to mitigate the leak.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has established a 300-foot evacuation perimeter around the gas leak.

