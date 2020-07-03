Fourth of July events around the Coachella Valley

News

This year's Fourth of July is going to be much different than we're typically used to as most fireworks shows this year have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

County and state officials ask people to not be around people you don't live with this Fourth of July weekend and if you must go out, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

This #FourthofJulyWeekend protect the ones you love by celebrating the holiday at home with the family you live with.



Ralph Duarte, a Coachella resident, served as an Army Ranger with the 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment in Fort Bennington, GA. #RivCoNow #ruhealth pic.twitter.com/0Um1hoZCbu — Riverside County Now (@RivCoNow) July 3, 2020

Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage Fireworks Show - 9 p.m. The only official fireworks show in the Coachella Valley This year's event will include live DJ entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. and have a "drive-in" theater theme. Vehicle space will be limited due to social distancing protocols, officials say. Approximately 650 car spaces will be available



Tortoise Rock Casino Flag Raising and Fireworks Show Drive-in fireworks show expected to start at around 9 p.m. Free Outdoor Concert starts at 8 p.m. flagpole dedication ceremony and an accompanying Marine Corps Color Guard presentation of the American flag will take place at 10 a.m. and will include free hot dogs and refreshments



Palm Springs Air Museum - 4th of July Freedom Flyovers A Valley-wide flight display featuring our "What's Up Doc" C-47 Skytrain, T-28 Trojan, and P-63 Kingcobra. The warbirds will be flying in over Yucca Valley around 6:15 pm, coming directly from the 4th of July celebratory flights over Lake Arrowhead. The aircraft will then proceed from West to East and circle our entire valley before returning to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Patriotic LivestreamProgram starts 4:45 pm Aircraft Flyover Departure Livestream 5:15 pm



Palm Desert's Patriotic Listening Party - 9 p.m. At 9 p.m., everyone in Palm Desert is encouraged to tune in and turn up their radios or other devices as two local radio stations – 98.5 the Bull and U-92.7 – play a section of favorite patriotic tunes in synchronized stereo. The goal is to let music and freedom ring out under the stars for all to hear Residents and visitors are invited to post pictures of their listening party experiences on social media using the hashtag #UnitePalmDesert Select local restaurants will offer Independence Day "picnic baskets," which holiday revelers can pre-order and enjoy at home before, during, or after the listening party.



Mary Pickford is D'Place in Cathedral City - Free Ice Cream from 1 to 7 p.m. The Mary Pickford is offering a free scoop of ice cream for anyone to any guest who comes by the theater between the hours of 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Indio asks residents to display the Stars and Stripes In the absence of most fireworks displays in the Coachella Valley this year, the City is asking people to fly their American flags over the long holiday weekend. The City invites residents to take photos of their American flags and share them on social media using the hashtags #StarsandStripes and #Indio4thofJuly. Feel good stories about coming together as a community, or patriotic remembrances of previous Indio 4th of Julys are also welcome.

