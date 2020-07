News

Palm Springs Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old man with dementia.

Nestor Loyola, a 78-year-old Filipino male, was last seen on the 600 block of Highland Drive.

He was last seen wearing an old white shirt and jeans with a gray backpack and large black suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8116.