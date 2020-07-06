BB Ingle warns of fake GoFundMe page claiming to be him

News

BB Ingle is warning residents to be on the lookout for a fake GoFundMe page going around claiming to be raising money for him as he continues to battle cancer.

Ingle, a legendary valley party promoter here in the valley for over 30 years, had a stage four prostate cancer that was dormant for several years return back in October 2019.

Many have stepped up to help Ingles help pay for chemotherapy and other medical bills. However, a fake fundraiser was created a few hours ago, and has already raised over $2,000. BB Ingle himself told News Channel 3 that the GoFundMe is not legitimate.

The GoFundMe page was also shared on BB Ingle's Facebook which Ingle said has been hacked.

A real, legitimate GoFundMe page is available online if you wish to help. It is called the "Battle For BB Fundraiser" and is organized by Dan Mechem.

If you wish to help BB Ingle with his medical expenses, click here.