Family seeks community’s help after losing home to destructive Niland fire

Dozens of families find themselves without a home after a fire ravaged a Niland community last week. In total, the fire destroyed 40 homes, left 150 people displaced, and a body was discovered in the fire damage.

A cause of the fire has not been released, however, authorities confirmed they believe foul play was involved.

Patricia Hernandez returned to the community the remains of her home on Monday, recounting the moments they had to flee from their homes as the flames quickly approached.

She says she was enjoying her Sunday with her family when the fire ignited near her home. The flames quickly reached her home.

Hernandez said her family had to run out of their home, only having time to save a few documents that they were able to get.

Hernandez says she is grateful her family was able to get out safe and with no injuries but she doesn't know what they are going to do next. They were able to get temporary assistance, but are asking for the community's help in rebuilding their lives.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page for those who would like to help. Click here to donate.