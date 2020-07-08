News

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3 we speak with Palm Desert dating expert, Jeff Finegold from "It's Just Lunch" on how to navigate dating in a pandemic.

He shares with us how dating and connecting with others is good for mental health. He provides safe ways to meet people and explains how he has been able to connect couples even during this time of social distancing.

We also reached out to the Riverside County Public Health Department on what they say about dating during a pandemic.