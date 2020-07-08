Riverside County officials urge citizens to cooperate with contact tracing efforts

California

Riverside County public health officials are urging citizens to cooperate with the efforts of contact tracers who are working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The request for cooperation comes as the number of confirmed cases continue to spike in cities throughout Riverside County.

Public health officials say people they are contacting with calls related to coronavirus are finding people they 're calling are reluctant to share personal details about where they're been or information about the people they are interacting with.

“We don’t identify an individual when we reach out to contacts,” said Riverside County Public Information Officer Brooke Federico.

“Number two, we also do not share this information with any government agency or law enforcement group of any kind," said Federico.

