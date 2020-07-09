Calexico border closed after deadly shooting involving a border patrol officer

News

The Calexico-Mexico border has been shut down after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer shot and killed a man.

Witnesses told our sister station KYMA that a man appeared to be selling gum when suddenly he pulled out some sort of sharp, pointed weapon and attacked a woman as she attempted to cross the border.

Witnesses say the man attempted to attack the CBP officer as they were attempting to help the woman.

The pedestrian line was closed immediately. There is currently no word on when it might be reopened.

Mexicali police and members of the military are investigating the incident on the Mexican side of the border.

CBP have not issued a formal statement on this issue at this time. Check back for continuing updates.