Cathedral City to ban cannabis billboards near youth areas

The Cathedral City councilmembers passed an ordinance that will ban cannabis billboards near areas where children might typically be around.

The ordinance bans billboards depicting smoking, vaping, or any images that might be attractive to children such as cartoons within 1,000 feet of "sensitive areas."

"Sensitive areas" are places like schools, daycare centers, parks, youth centers, or the library.

There currently three cannabis billboards that are located within 1,000 feet of a "sensitive area."

Two are on Ramon Road east of Landau Boulevard. The third one is located near the corner of Dinah Shore Drive and Date Palm Drive.

All other billboards around the city can only depict the cannabis company name, location, hours of operation, and other relevant information but are not allowed to show the use of the product or have characters or messages that would appeal to children.

Billboards on tribal land are not subject to this ordinance.

The city council will continue to discuss whether a similar ban will be placed on alcohol advertising.